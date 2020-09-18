LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Lincoln man is under arrest, accused of being a felon n possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at a home in rural Lincoln after they learned a man living at the home, a felon, had some guns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives went to the residence and found the weapons and the suspect, 28-year old Tisiah Prout. He is facing charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with illegal possession of an assault-style weapon.