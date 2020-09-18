SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bradshaw Animal Shelter has introduced a new program allowing people to take out one of their shelter pups for the day.

The Dog Day Out program allows anyone over the age of 18 to show a little extra puppy love to the dogs who need it most.

“It gives the dog a break from the shelter from shelter life,” Dave Dickinson, director of the Sacramento County Department of Animal Care, said.

Dickinson said the program is also a great way to show the animals off to potential new owners, something that’s been difficult since coronavirus hit California.

“We don’t have the shelter open to the general public, we’re doing adoptions by appointment only. It’s just an opportunity for them to get away from the shelter from all the noises and distractions into a home life,” Dickinson said.

Neighbors in Sacramento say the program seems like a great idea.

“Some dogs don’t get to see the outside world because they’re not desirable to other people. I think it’s a good thing that they get a little bit of freedom,” dog owner Amber Adaire said.

But program coordinators say the dogs aren’t the only ones who benefit.

“A lot of people are sitting at home right now because of Covid and their lives have been disrupted and this is an opportunity to do something different,” Dickinson said.

The program, sponsored by Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive, runs from 8 a.m. to noon each day and anyone who wants to take part can apply online.