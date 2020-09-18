MODESTO (CBS13) — The 7-year-old Modesto boy at the center of a child abuse case has been left in a coma due to the injuries, a criminal complaint against the child’s mother and boyfriend reveals.

Back on Sept. 13, Modesto police responded to a medical aid call at an apartment in the 1900 block of Oakdale Road. At the scene, a young boy was getting life-saving treatment from EMTs and fire personnel.

Police say the boy’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

The child’s mother, 35-year-old Modesto resident Jovonna Cruz, was arrested on charges of child abuse and causing great bodily injury. Her boyfriend, 41-year-old Eyvar Rivera, was also arrested on child abuse charges.

On Thursday, the criminal complaint against Cruz and Rivera was filed by Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Cruz is being charged with an enhancement of great bodily injury to the boy against the boy that caused him to become comatose due to brain injury or to suffer paralysis, the complaint reveals.

Authorities have not commented on the boy’s current condition.

Cruz is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.