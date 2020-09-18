SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The clearing skies are coming just in time for a number of outdoor events across the region this weekend. Whether it is a concert in Folsom or a night of Parking Lot Bingo in Citrus Heights, people are glad to be back outside breathing fresh air.

“This is my third time here and today is probably the best day we have had because there is no smoke,” explained Bingo player Johnny Waddles. “The first time we came out, she (his wife) had to sit in the car because it was just too much smoke for her.”

Waddles is one of more than 100 people who came out to Grand Oaks Bingo Center for a game of bingo in the parking lot. Four different nonprofit organizations use the Bingo Center for fundraising events.

Cathy Lawson and her friend Donna Goddard came out too.

“We got tired of staying at home. You can only play so much bingo on your phone and watch so much tv,” explained Lawson.

Her friend Donna drove from Cool to play bingo Friday night.

“We are still kind of smoky in Cool were we live, but it is beautiful today, just gorgeous….hope the fires stay away,” she said.

Bingo was not the only event enjoying the open air. In Folsom, dozens of cars filled with music lovers took over the Folsom Rodeo Park Arena.

“It’s a great idea at this point in time. It allows people to get out of the house, get fresh air, thank God our skies are clear right now,” said Folsom resident Kim Borra.

Concertgoers were tailgating with a view of more than a dozen artists over the two-day drive-in concert.

“It’s just such a blessing its turned out to be such a great night. I think if it turned out like it had been, we probably would’ve all been inside our cars watching through our windshields versus actually enjoying getting out,” said Karen Jones, a Folsom Chamber ambassador.

The concert hosted by Sunny Mitchell Theatre Projects. All attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles.