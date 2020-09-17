LODI (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested Tuesday night on multiple charges including DUI after reportedly firing a gun in the drive-thru of a Lodi In-N-Out.

Police say 35-year-old Timothy Mccandless of Folsom and 24-year-old Dylan Anker of Lathrop were detained at gunpoint in the 2600 block of W. Kettleman Lane.

Officers believe Mccandless fired a handgun while in the drive-thru line. No one was injured in the shooting, and officers found a loaded 9mm handgun and spent shell casing inside the suspect vehicle.

Through their investigation, police also said both suspects were drunk at the time of their arrest.

Additionally, officers say the suspect vehicle was involved in a non-injury hit and run in the area of Kettleman and Mills shortly before the shooting.

Mccandless was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail on weapons charges, DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and a felony warrant. Anker was also booked in the jail on misdemeanor weapons violations, DUI, and resisting arrest.