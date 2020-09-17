POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — Students in Pollock Pines Elementary School District head back to school early next month.

The district is implementing a hybrid model that will split students into two groups, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The new schedule will begin on Oct. 5.

The district’s Board of Trustees will meet next week to approve the framework, including the cohort placement, schedule, transportation, meal service, sanitation and technology.

Pollock Pines is located in El Dorado County, which has been allowed to open schools under the state’s guidelines because the county was never placed on the state’s watchlist.