APPLE HILL (CBS13) — High Hill Ranch in Apple Hill is helping the community donate items for those impacted by the fires.

Their bins are normally full with apples, but now they are brimming with donations dropped off by the community. People have contributed all the necessities, such as blankets, car seats, and shoes, for those trying to rebuild their lives.

The ranch is accepting donations through Sunday.

Donations can be dropped off at the Woodshed Gift Shop. They are accepting clean clothing of all sizes, blankets, camping gear, toiletries, towels, baby supplies, and more.

You can reach out to High Hill Ranch on Facebook with any questions.