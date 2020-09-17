ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — Starting Friday, drivers coming to and from South Lake Tahoe will have to add some extra time to their drive.

Highway 50 over Echo Summit will be closed in both directions from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2 as crews work on the Echo Summit Bridge Replacement project. The 1.2-mile construction zone stretches east from the Caltrans Echo Maintenance Station.

Caltrans has recommended several detours for drivers heading up to Tahoe. Motorists can take highways 89, 88, 49, and 16. Below is a map of the alternate routes.

To learn more about the closure and the project, visit https://www.way2tahoe.com/