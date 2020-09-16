Filed Under:Coronavirus, president donald trump, White House

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Less than 48 hours after President Trump visited Sacramento, multiple White House staff members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House press pool was informed of the positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says he is not releasing any further information.

“I don’t comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever,” Meadows told press pool reporters.

It’s unknown if any of the staffers accompanied President Trump on his visit to the capital city.  Trump was in Sacramento on Monday to meet with Governor Newsom and other state officials about the state’s devastating wildfires. He also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross to seven National Guardsmen who, under dangerous conditions, flew their helicopters into the Creek Fire zone in the Sierra to rescue hundreds of people — mostly hikers and campers. Some of the guardsmen are stationed in Stockton and Mather.

The president’s trip had all the hallmarks of a presidential visit, including the touchdown of Air Force One and protests.

See photos of the president’s visit to Sacramento, below.