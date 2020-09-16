MANTECA (CBS13) — A man suspected in a rash of vandalism in downtown Manteca has been arrested, police say.

Manteca police say, since September 9, downtown businesses have been dealing with a string of window smashing. In at least nine separate incidents, windows have either been shot out with a BB gun or smashed with a rock.

Tuesday morning, after another window was smashed, clear enough surveillance video was captured that helped police identify the suspect.

Officers reportedly found the suspect lurking in the downtown area later Tuesday night and arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Joseph Cook. Police say he admitted to several incidents of vandalism.

Cook has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing felony vandalism charges.