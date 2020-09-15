MODESTO (CBS13) – An injured Modesto boy is in the hospital and his mother and her boyfriend have been arrested on child abuse charges.

On September 13 at around 1 p.m., Modesto police responded to a medical-aid call at an apartment in the 1900 block of Oakdale Road. There, police found a 7-year-old boy receiving life-saving treatment from EMTs and fire personnel, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with abuse, say police.

The child’s mother, Jovonna Cruz, 35, was arrested on charges of torture and child abuse. Her boyfriend Eyvar Rivera, 41, also of Modesto, was arrested on child abuse charges.