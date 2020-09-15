ISLETON (CBS13) – A fire broke out at Oxbow Marina in Isleton Monday night, sinking several boats and damaging others.

The fire started around 7 p.m. with an explosion at a G Dock, a 50-foot covered dock where several large boats were said to have been housed.

Firefighters from multiple agencies helped fight the fire and were reportedly able to stop the flames from spreading to other boats. In total, three boats were sunk by the flames and several others were damaged.

Thanks to the firefighters, a large portion of the dock was spared.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.