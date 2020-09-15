SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s a frightening time for many amid the pandemic, and some parents are having to tell their kids they might not be able to wear the mask they want to wear come Oct. 31.

“My oldest, she loves Halloween so it’s going to be hard not to take her,” Mariah Wallace, visiting Evangeline’s Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento, said.

“He knows what’s going on. He was bummed out, to begin with,” Kenny Lee, who was also visiting the store with his wife and their two young children, said.

The pandemic has plenty wondering what is to come of Halloween and what will be allowed by the state. California officials have already warned residents to be ready for different All Hallows’ Eve.

“Trick-or-treating, that kind of mixing that comes in our traditional trick-or-treating festivities is really not advised under COVID,” Dr. Mark Ghlay, California Health And Human Service Secretary, said.

Ghlay said the department will be working with local partners for statewide rules for all of the goblin and ghouls.

Some counties in our area like Sacramento, Yuba, and Stanislaus are also working on policies, but nothing is final at this time, and local governments will work with the state when guidelines are released.

It’s a similar story in Placer and San Joaquin counties, which say they’ll follow the state guidelines for Halloween and trick-or-treating when they are released.

Still, some parents have their own plans for trick-or-treating this year.

“We don’t plan on trick-or-treating at all just because we think it’s safest for us,” Michelle Puiroga said.

“If we do go, I don’t think we are going to give the kids the candy. Probably just throw it away and buy our own so we know it’s safe,” Wallace said.

But others are ready to go, not feeling the scare of what’s to come.

“The kids wear masks anyways. They got to suffer all summer long, everything like that,” Sasha John, who bought a costume for her three-year-old daughter, said. “Just not worried. The kids need to have fun.”

Ghaly also added that people can expect each of the upcoming holidays are going to look different for the rest of the year and into early next year.

And even when guidelines are announced, there is still a chance they could be altered. Los Angeles County officials recently had to back-track on its Halloween policy after major pushback.