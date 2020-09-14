YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Sutter County authorities say they have two people in custody in the case of a teenager dragged to his death after he attempted to stop them from stealing his father’s car.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the morning of September 10, deputies got a 911 call about a fight along the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue.

Responding deputies were soon told by the resident that his son, 19-year-old Victor Camacho Arellano, tried to stop a pair of attempted car thieves by reaching into the vehicle – but was instead dragged away.

RELATED: ‘They Took My Only Son’: Yuba City Mother Heartbroken Over Son Victor Camacho Arellano’s Death

Arellano had suffered major injuries and deputies started first aid immediately. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

His mother spoke to CBS13 last week after the incident.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” said Josefina Camacho.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that two people were now in custody.

No other details about the people in custody have been released at this point, but more details are expected to be released later in the morning.