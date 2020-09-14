VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two young men are under arrest after a chase through city streets ended in a crash in Vacaville late Sunday night.

Vacaville police say officers were chasing a vehicle near Opal Drive and Fernbrook Court. Exactly what prompted the crash is unclear.

Eventually, the suspects struck a parked vehicle along Summerbreeze Drive and their car was disabled.

The two men then bolted from their car, however, and started jumping over fences into backyards, police say. Police K9 was then deployed and, with the help of residents calling to report the suspects running in their backyards, the suspects were soon arrested.

Police have identified the suspects as 18-year-old Vallejo resident Khevionze Gutierrez and 18-year-old Richmond resident Ramon Smith.

Both suspects have been booked into Solano County Jail and are facing charges related to the chase.