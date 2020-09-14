SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one protester could be seen falling and hitting the ground hard after climbing on a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the protest outside Pres. Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on Monday.

In video taken by Lieutenant Coopwood III, a group of protesters could be seen swarming a squad car.

One protester in a red hat could be seen climbing on top of the hood of the car. They then start walking over the CHP vehicle as it starts to take off.

After being carried for several feet, the protester can then be seen falling off and hitting the ground.

There has been no word on the protester’s condition.

The incident was part of the chaos outside of McClellan Air Park, where Pres. Trump had arrived on Monday morning for a briefing on California’s wildfires.

Supporters of the president showed up to greet him, but they were met by counterprotesters critical of Trump and his policies.

