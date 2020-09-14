ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Loomis man wanted on warrants out of Iowa was arrested after a traffic stop in Rocklin last week, authorities say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a car in Rocklin early Wednesday morning. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop is unclear, but the deputy soon discovered that a passenger in the car gave a fake name.

After a little investigation, the deputy identified the passenger as 33-year-old Loomis resident Viktor Kiel.

Kiel has several warrants out for his arrest in Iowa, plus the sheriff’s office says he was also out on bail for another case.

A glass pipe, glass container, and plastic bag with meth was soon discovered after a search of the car. Kiel was arrested and is now facing numerous charges.