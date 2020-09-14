YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the dragging death of a Yuba City teenager last week who was trying to stop the two from allegedly stealing his father’s vehicle.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 18-year old Edgar James McKnight and 19-year old Danny Floyd Ray McKnight. They were booked into the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of murder. Bail for each has been set at $1 million.

On the morning of September 10, deputies received a 911 call about a fight along the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies were soon told by the resident that his son, 19-year-old Victor Camacho Arellano, tried to stop a pair of attempted car thieves by reaching into the vehicle but was instead dragged away.

Arellano had suffered major injuries and deputies started first aid immediately. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

His mother spoke to CBS13 last week after the incident.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” said Josefina Camacho.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Sutter County.