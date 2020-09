SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 94-year-old Army veteran was honored Sunday at the California State Capitol for his actions in World War II.

Robert Fong was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by the United States Army for his combat role in the Pacific.

The Army captured a critical Philippines island in 1945 from Japanese forces before going on to liberate the capital Manila.

Dozens of friends, family and fellow soldiers gathered Sunday morning on the west steps to see Fong receive this honor.