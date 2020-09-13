SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President Donald Trump is expected to touch down in Air Force One Monday morning at McClellan Park amid California’s historic wildfire season.

President Trump is arriving in McClellan Park because that is the nerve center for Cal Fire’s wildfire operation.

The president’s visit to California comes as the death toll in the bear fire increase by two more people on Sunday, bringing the total to 14 and statewide death toll to 24, according to Cal Fire.

Trump spoke about his travel plans head of his arrival in Sacramento County, focusing on the historic and deadly wildfires across the state.

“But you know it is about forest management. Please remember the words, very simple. Forest management. Please remember that,” Trump said.

The presidential visit comes two days after Governor Gavin Newsom toured the bear fire zone and called the situation a “climate damn emergency.”

Trump and Newsom have traded rhetorical shots at each other over the years.

CBS13 political analyst Gary Dietrich said this visit will be different.

“There’s never been any love lost between these two – that is Gov. Newsom and President Trump – but amazingly when he comes out for these disaster scenarios, or when they work on disasters, you’ll hear Gov. Newsom effusively praise the president,” Dietrich said.

The president is expected to arrive in Air Force One at McClellan Park, where the global supertanker is currently based to help fight the California wildfires.

Trump will take part in the Cal Fire wildfire briefings.

“I’ll be very surprised, particularly in the middle of a hot campaign season, if we hear anything controversial,” Dietrich said. “Of course, it’s always possible with this president, but I would say unlikely.”

The White House has not released the exact timing of the president’s visit. CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento will be tracking the arrival on-air and online.