NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A spectator of a sideshow that occurred in the Natomas area on Saturday night was struck by a vehicle that was doing donuts, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said a “large sideshow” occurred in the area of North Freeway Boulevard and Promenade Circle.

The victim, a man, was hit by the spinning vehicle at around 10 p.m., according to authorities. Police said he suffered what they described as a “serious injury” but is expected to recover. His identity was not released.

The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the scene and is being sought by police, the department said.

Details regarding a suspect or suspect vehicle description were not released.

Anyone with who may have been a witness to the collision is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.