SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President Donald Trump will make his way to McClellan Park in Sacramento County on Monday. The dangerous and deadly wildfires across the state have now called for a response from the country’s top leader.

These fires continue to rip through homes and businesses, left several people dead and others still missing. It’s become the lifestyle across California as more than two dozen major wildfires still burn in the state.

“I think they’re doing what they can,” Mike O’Brien, from Sacramento, said in response to the current federal attention to the wildfires. “I think he needs to go in and see what’s going on – the destruction that’s been happening.”

The president will likely survey damage from the fires. Cal Fire’s Assistant Deputy Director Daniel Berlant says President Trump will meet with his agency come Monday and be part of the briefing.

“It’s critical we keep our elected leaders, our governor, our president informed of what’s happening to make sure any financial issues can be addressed,” Berlant said.

The president already signed a disaster declaration last month, which means money for the state. He also designated fire-related grants for other western states battling wildfires, too.

Though to some people like Carlette Andreas, not enough is being done to help financially.

“Hope and expectations are two different things,” Andreas said. She feels Trump’s administration doesn’t care for Californians.

“I don’t expect there to be any sympathy from this administration. Are you kidding me?” Andreas said.

It was only two years ago President Trump was in the Golden State for a similar reason in response to the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise. After that visit – he signed an executive order to reduce wildfire risk in the state.