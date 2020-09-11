YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A 19-year-old has died after deputies say he was dragged while trying to stop some men from stealing his father’s car in Yuba City.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, around 9 a.m., deputies got a 911 call about a fight along the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue.

After getting to the scene, deputies were told by the resident that his 19-year-old son tried to stop a pair of attempted car thieves by reaching into the vehicle but was instead dragged away.

The teenager had suffered major injuries and deputies started first aid immediately. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Few distinguishing features about the two suspects have been released at this point.

Detectives say they are working to try and develop some leads on who the pair might be. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact investigators at (530) 822-2310.

The name of the 19-year-old who died has not been released at this point.