SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The sheriff’s office has released the body camera footage from the July incident where a suspect was shot and killed by deputies.

Back on July 23, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office says they got a report about a man yelling and brandishing what looked like a gun at the Days Inn hotel along the 4200 block of Waterloo Road near Stockton.

Deputies who responded almost immediately encountered the man.

As seen in the body camera video released on Friday, the suspect was carrying a firearm as he approached a deputy. In seconds, the suspect is seen pointing the weapon and deputies open fire.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital; he was later pronounced dead. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

“Just seconds after entering the building, our officers had to make life or death situation choices,” said Sheriff Patrick Withrow in the video about the release of the body camera footage.

While the weapon he was holding looked like a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson, detectives later found that it was a replica.

Sheriff Withrow said the suspect’s family was asked to view the videos of the incident before it was released to the public.

Watch the body camera video released by the sheriff’s office above (viewer discretion is advised).