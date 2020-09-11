ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man faces life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing four young girls over a time period of nearly two decades, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Ronald Edward Northrup II, 42, turned himself in December 2016 after being sought by Elk Grove police.

Northrup’s sentencing is set for October 2, 2020, at 9 a.m. and he faces 120 years to life in prison.

The D.A. said the young victims were either related to Northrup or people he knew.

During the trial, one victim testified that Northrup sexually abused her and that she was told to lie and recant her allegations in 2013, according to the D.A.

In addition to the conviction, officials said the jury also found true the multiple victim enhancement.