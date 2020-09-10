YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say two people are have died after a crash along the Sacramento River early Wednesday evening.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a sedan was speeding northbound on Old River Road, near County Road 124, when they partially crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a 61-year-old West Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics flew the driver of the pickup, a 76-year-old West Sacramento resident, to the UC Davis Medical Center by helicopter, but he too was soon pronounced dead. Officers say a passenger in the pickup also suffered moderate injuries.

Investigators say the sedan driver was reportedly driving recklessly and passing other drivers unsafely leading up to the crash.

No names from any of the people involved in the crash have been released at this point.