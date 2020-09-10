Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance : http://www.childcancer.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeatonsChildCancerAlliance/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kcca4childcancer/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KCCAChildCancer
Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy:
2541 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento
http://www.restore.com/sacramento
916-777-DRIP (3747)
Instagram @restore_loehmannsplaza
facebook.com/restoreloehmannsplaza
Coupon code “GOODDAY” for a one time discount of 50% off whole body cryotherapy, local cryotherapy, PBM red light therapy, or compression.
Free online yoga
each Friday for the month of September.
Yoga is for everybody, any age, or fitness level. Self-care is the best! Anyone can sign up by clicking here, http://www.tessconradyoga.com.
Ashley Newell
Instagram @ashleynewell.me Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ashleynewell.me
Unravel Pediatric Cancer
Instagram @unravelcancer Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unravelpediatriccancer
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
Placer Valley Eats
Takeout Roseville: Sept: 11th-13th
placervalleyeats.com
https://placervalleyeats.com/
Bliss Marketplace
http://www.vintageblissmarketplace.com
916-594-7035
2529 Mercantile Dr. Suite C
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Pastry Cat
Website: https://www.thepastrycat916.com
Instagram: @thepastrycat916
Email: thepastrycatproject@gmail.com
Kareem Daniels – Photographer
Barbara Range- Gallery Owner, Director/Curator
IG- ReclaimingtheImage.black
http://www.thebrickhouseartgallery.com
916-475-1240 (gallery)
Facebook @The Brickhouse Gallery & Art Complex/Official
Twitter @TheBrickhouseGa
IG – @the_brickhousegallery
http://www.kunstmatrix.com/en/barbara-range
Patrick Gomez, AV ClubEditor in Chief
Twitter: @theAVclub
IG: @theavc
Facebook: The AV Club