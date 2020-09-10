ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin mom of three went viral on TikTok with a video featuring school lunches and a White Claw Hard Seltzer securing over 10 million views.

Shannon Payton’s popular video shows her watching a “How-To” video on how to prepare kids’ lunches with bento boxes. Payton watches the prep video with a humorous look of confusion and instead places items like a ramen noodle cup, bag of chips, and a White Claw (filled with water) into the lunch bag.

“I don’t know how that happens, but it [went viral] on TikTok and on Facebook and it’s kind of been all over the place,” she said. “And then several of my other videos have kind of went viral as well. So, It’s been really fun.”

The mom of three’s videos typically features funny moments with her kids and water-filled White Claws.

“We’re in hard times right now — I think all of us across the board. I use humor as my therapy, always have,” Payton said. “I’m just throwing out a little extra now. Got to relate to these parents and families that are going through these really hard times.”

Payton said most of the responses to her videos have been positive and encouraging and that she will continue to spread a little cheer for those watching. She has over 36,000 followers on TikTok.