SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Over a dozen Catholic elementary schools within Sacramento County have been approved through waivers to restart in-person instruction, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento confirmed on Thursday.

Lincoln Snyder, a superintendent and executive director of schools for the diocese, said 3,049 students among grades TK-6 can return to campus as early as September 16.

According to Snyder, the diocese has been in contact with Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasiry and other county health officials for the past few months to discuss the institutions’ return-to-school plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the Sacramento County schools, the diocese has already had schools in five counties – Tehama, Shasta, Nevada, El Dorado, and Placer – reopen without waivers and said others in Solano, Yolo, Butte, and Sutter Counties are looking to get waivers approved.

The 16 schools are:

Our Lady of the Assumption School in Carmichael

St. John the Evangelist School in Carmichael

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Elk Grove

St. Mel School in Fair Oaks

St. John Notre Dame School in Folsom

St. John Vianney School in Rancho Cordova

Holy Spirit School in Sacramento

Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Sacramento

Sacred Heart School in Sacramento

St. Charles Borromeo School in Sacramento

St. Francis of Assisi School in Sacramento

St. Ignatius School in Sacramento

St. Mary School in Sacramento

St. Patrick Succeed Academy in Sacramento

St. Philomene School in Sacramento

St. Robert School in Sacramento

Three other private schools within the county – Sacramento Waldorf School in Fair Oaks, Sacramento Country Day School northeast of Sacramento State, and Franklin Park Private School in South Sacramento – have also been granted the ability to reopen in-person classes.