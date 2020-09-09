Vindy Leung Photography

http://www.vindylphotography.com

https://www.facebook.com/VindyLeungPhotography/

https://www.instagram.com/vindyleung/?hl=en

Redwood Acre Ranch

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Redwood-Acre-Ranch/1914434202119098

Cayla Craft, California native and founder of Mommy Millionaire

https://www.caylacraft.com/

NHPA horseshoepitching.com

Facebook Groups – HCL horseshoe change Live, SHO Southwest Horseshoes Online, SHOP Sanctioned Horseshoes Online Pitching, many more.

Sandra Augustin

https://mshealthandfitness.com/2020/sandra-augustin

link to donate and vote for Sandra

SASSFITNESS.com

@sassfitness on FB and IG

FB workout is on personal page

Sandra Augustin

NUTRITION BY MIA

http://www.nutritionbymia.com

IG @nutritionbymia

September is National Breakfast Month

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, risebrewingco.com

JUST Egg Folded, ju.st

Pancake Mix and Toaster Waffles, birchbenders.com

Fall Food & Beverage Trends

Justin’s Almond Butter Protein Bars, justins.com

Juicy Juice Fruitifuls Organic, juicyjuice.com

Deschutes Brewery Fresh Haze IPA, deschutesbrewery.com

Nutiva Coconut and Avocado Oils, nutiva.com

Posh Fiesta Designs

Website- PoshFiesta.com

Facebook Page- @PoshFiesta

Instagram @poshfiesta

Mention Goodday10 to receive a 10% discount when booking me for a future event!

Babes Ice Cream

INFO@PUSHKINSBAKERY.COM

MONDAY – SUNDAY 8AM-4PM

WEBSITE: BABESICECREAMANDDONUTS.COM

Zocalo Folsom

2739 E Bidwell St.

Folsom

916 618 0303

Currently, Open for outdoor dining and to-go.

http://www.experiencezocalo.com

@zocaloresturaunt

Folsom15 (15% off for a grand opening month)