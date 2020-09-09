SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California education leaders discussed how the latest state health guidelines will impact school reopenings in a webinar Wednesday.

“As many of our students have severe and moderate needs around special education, and other support needs, and that now many of our districts have a framework for how they can allow some very very small numbers of students to return to campus,” Superintendent Tony Thurmond said.

Thurmond said allowing schools to bring students back to campus in small cohorts is a big step forward.

The state issued new guidance in August for cohorts that have raised a lot of questions. The new cohort guidance applies to school, child care and other supervised care environments where kids from different households are supervised by an adult — including those in-home learning pods some families are putting together and after school programs.

This new “cohort” guidance now allows them to create “small cohorts” for some students who need “in-person child supervision” or “support services” for special education or high-risk students. It is not intended “in-person instruction for all students.”

Cohorts are limited to 14 students, and two adults. They must also follow the regular CDHP School Guidance when it comes to things like masks and health screenings.

The following are some great Q&A’s from the state to help answer your questions: