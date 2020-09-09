COLFAX (CBS13) — Detectives have identified the man suspected of getting into a Colfax restaurant and stealing the purses of two employees.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Sacramento resident James Chastain is the man who allegedly got into the Dine n Dash Pub & Grill back on August 5. As seen on surveillance video, Chastain walks in through an unlocked door and goes for the break room.

After taking two purses, Chastain allegedly took off in a white GMC Yukon SUV.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified Chastain as the suspect. However, investigators believe he is currently out of the area.

Charges have been filed against Chastain for burglary and identity theft.

Anyone who sees Chastain or knows where he might be is urged to contact authorities.