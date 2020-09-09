SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s air quality has fallen to Hazardous levels Tuesday morning.

Seen from radar, California appears to be submerged in a sea of smoke.

As of 8 a.m., the EPA’s AirNow website recorded Sacramento’s AQI at 484, placing it at the highest level of concern on the scale. People are being advised to stay indoors and reduce activity levels.

Smoke from wildfires across California are contributing to the extremely poor air quality. Those fires, coupled with the natural geography of the valley, are exacerbating the air quality problem.

National Weather Service forecasters say some relief is in store thanks to winds, but it will be a double-edged sword.

Smoke will clear from much of interior #NorCal today as strong north to east winds spread across the region. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fUiya2BLoj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2020

Strong north to east winds are expected to clear much of interior Northern California on Tuesday.

However, these same winds are also the reason for a Red Flag alert that has also prompted PG&E to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff that’s affecting 172,000 of their customers.