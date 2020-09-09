Question of the Day 9/10/2020Question of the Day 9/10/2020

2 hours ago

Oscars InclusivenessThe Academy recently announced some new rules in order for a film to be eligible to win Best Picture. John learns how the new criteria will help with inclusion and diversity at the Oscars.

2 hours ago

The Invisible ManA local photographer is reclaiming the image of the black father with his works of art.

2 hours ago

Bliss Parking Lot SaleBliss Marketplace has a variety of vintage treasures, and they are having a big parking lot sale!

2 hours ago

Pastry CatA local bakery has enough cookies to make you and your belly very happy. We get a look at what Pastry Cat has to offer.

2 hours ago