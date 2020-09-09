Menu
Question of the Day 9/10/2020
2 hours ago
Oscars Inclusiveness
The Academy recently announced some new rules in order for a film to be eligible to win Best Picture. John learns how the new criteria will help with inclusion and diversity at the Oscars.
2 hours ago
The Invisible Man
A local photographer is reclaiming the image of the black father with his works of art.
2 hours ago
Bliss Parking Lot Sale
Bliss Marketplace has a variety of vintage treasures, and they are having a big parking lot sale!
2 hours ago
Pastry Cat
A local bakery has enough cookies to make you and your belly very happy. We get a look at what Pastry Cat has to offer.
2 hours ago
AstraSeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold After Participant Becomes Sick
September 9, 2020 at 7:52 pm
Coronavirus