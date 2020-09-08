PLACER COUNTY (CBS 13) — Multiple large fires are pouring smoke into the Sacramento region. Dark skies combined with falling ash has caused people to overload 911 lines, panicked the flames might be near.

“It’s like it’s raining but instead of water it’s ash,” said Ashley Hunt, who lives in Roseville.

As the air quality goes down, anxiety gets high and people wonder how close the flames could be.

“It does give you this overwhelming sense of fear, like what is going on? Where is this coming from?” Andrew Trygg, the spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Trygg said on Tuesday morning alone, the department was bombarded with almost two hundred 911 calls from people worried the fire was close.

“But the unfortunate aspect with that is that people end up tying up 911 lines that are designated for other emergencies that are actually happening,” Trygg said.

For Milton Hansen, a Camp Fire survivor, the smoke-filled air isn’t just a scary thought, it’s a flashback.

“Thus is like déjà vu. I mean here we are. We’ve got smoke in the air, ashes are falling down and the wind is blowing,” Hansen said.

His old home in Paradise is gone, but not forgotten.

“We had 40 years of memories and then next thing you know there’s nothing left,” Hansen said.

A couple of years later, now rebuilding in Fair Oaks, the smoke and ash linger a little heavier.

“There could be fires here. If the wind starts blowing, any neighborhood could go up in flames,” Hansen said.

Deputies want people to know that a good way to stay calm amid all this is to be prepared. Be ready to evacuate if you have you. If you have a question about smoke, call the non-emergency line or 211.