PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the wildfire burning in the Plumas National Forest that has prompted evacuations:

3:42 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order is issued for residents in the area of La Porte Road & New York Flat Road, north of Brownsville to the border of Butte and Plumas Counties. This includes Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, and Strawberry Valley, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says.

12:30 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation notice has been given for the town of La Porte and the Little Grass Valley Reservoir late Tuesday morning.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says all residents in the town of La Porte and people in the campgrounds and recreational facilities at Little Grass Valley Road west of Quincy La Porte Road are being ordered to get out.

People along Quincy La Porte Road from Onion Valley to the county line are also being ordered to evacuate.

Evacuees should head south down Quincy La Porte Road towards Yuba County, the sheriff’s office says.

The evacuations are related to the North Complex wildfire burning in the Plumas National Forest. That fire is 51 percent contained but has burned 40,843 acres, according to the US Forest Service.