MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a string of drive-by paintball shootings in Modesto.

Modesto police say they’ve gotten several calls over the past week from citizens reporting that someone had shot them with a paintball from a car.

Eight people have been hit by paintballs from the west side of Modesto to Yosemite Blvd through the Downtown area, including two different shootings on the 100 block and 1300 block of H Street.

The citizens were often just outside walking, sitting or working when they were attacked, police say.

“It’s an assault. It may not be a bullet, it’s just a paintball, but it is still an assault and it is still against the law,” said Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto Police Department.

Few details about any possible suspects have been released at this point, but investigators believe the suspects could be driving in a small Toyota or Chevy sedan.

READ: Deputies Say 911 Lines Inundated As Smoke And Ash-Filled Skies Spark Fear

The random attacks were a shock to James McCarthy, who was sitting outside for dinner.

“I’m guessing it is probably kids but the problem is you could really hurt someone with paintballs, especially what if you get it in someone’s eyes, you could blind someone,” McCarthy said.

Not knowing where the culprits will target next is concerning for those who work downtown like Caroline Hana.

“You could just be walking around and you don’t know what’s going to happen, you don’t know what hits you it could be kinds of shocking,” she explained.

Police do not have a motive or any connection between the attacks.

Anyone with information that will help identify the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.