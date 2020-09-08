EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are monitoring a new wildfire in the Eldorado National Forest.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Fork Fire, started late Tuesday morning and is burning near the Airport Flat Campground. It is about 13 miles from Foresthill, authorities say.

The Fork fire is 100 ac w/ significant growth potential. Located off Wentworth Springs Rd. and the Gerle Creek access.

E. of Gerle Creek, S. of South Creek Rd. Evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon trail areas. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) September 8, 2020

High winds and currently driving the fire, which the National Forest Service says has already burned about 100 acres. Firefighters are concerned that this fire could grow significantly.

Evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon Trail.

Cal Fire crews are helping in the incident.

More information to come.