Filed Under:California wildfire season, El Dorado County, Eldorado National Forest

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are monitoring a new wildfire in the Eldorado National Forest.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Fork Fire, started late Tuesday morning and is burning near the Airport Flat Campground. It is about 13 miles from Foresthill, authorities say.

High winds and currently driving the fire, which the National Forest Service says has already burned about 100 acres. Firefighters are concerned that this fire could grow significantly.

Evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon Trail.

Cal Fire crews are helping in the incident.

More information to come.