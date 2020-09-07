SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several national forests in California were shut down Monday evening because of the extreme fire danger.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in at least five counties where wildfires are burning.

The USDA Forest Service shut down the following forests at 5 p.m. Monday: Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, and Cleveland National Forest.

In the areas that remain open, ignition sources — including campfires and gas stoves — are prohibited and all developed campground and day-use sites will be closed.

“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously,” Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region, said. “Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire.”

Officials said the closures will be evaluated on a daily basis.