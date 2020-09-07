SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a hot Labor Day, with record-high temperatures around Northern California Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento reached 105 degrees, breaking the previous record of 103 in 1957.

In Stockton, the high was 111, smashing the record of 104 degrees set in 1977. And in Modesto, the 1998 record of 105 degrees was broken by the 107-degree high.

Red Bluff and Redding also saw record-high temperatures of 110 and 112, respectively.

Did someone ask for more record high temperatures today? Whoever you are, your wish came true. Here is a look at the daily records broken today. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/qUArBL7CuF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2020

A Red Flag Warning went into effect Monday night at 10 p.m. for much of Northern California and is expected to last through Wednesday morning. On the heels of this heat wave, gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour and low relative humidity are creating dangerous fire conditions.

PG&E began shutting off power Monday night as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff that is expected to impact approximately 172,000 customers in 22 counties.