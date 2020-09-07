SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For weeks we’ve been dealing with fires and periods of triple-digit heat, but this is the first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year.

The big difference this time around is that this is the first significant off-shore wind event of the season. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are forecasted.

Realistically, that should not be bringing down power lines, so we turned to a fire scientist and one of PG&E’s meteorologists to understand how they decide to turn the power off.

Craig Clements, Director of The Wildfire Research Center at San Jose State, points to wind models that indicate the greatest risk for a Public Safety Power Shutoff is forecast for Tuesday morning.

But he warns that utilities account for much more than just the wind, saying “all the utilities have different tools at their disposal.”

While the National Weather Service forecasts general fire “weather” conditions, PG&E meteorologists are forecasting specific fire “potential.”

READ MORE: PG&E To Cut Power To Customers In 22 Counties Beginning Monday Night

“Utilities can actually take that one step further when they’re looking at fire danger in a particular area,” Clements said.

While the weather service forecasts low humidity and wind speeds, PG&E must take into account fuel moisture content — the dry brush and trees — and local topography like valleys, canyons and peaks, which can create local microclimates with much higher wind gusts.

Brett Edwards, a career meteorologist at PG&E, explains PG&E has a proprietary fire potential index (FPI) that takes into account multiple factors along with an outage producing wind model that can provide much more detail than traditional weather models.

“We can narrow it down to as much as one canyon compared to the other, one side of a ridge, compared to the other. We can get that very fine detail and help us determine where the absolute need to turn off the power is,” Edwards said.

Edwards says a big factor with this wind event is how dry the vegetation is on top of this being one of the first down-sloping wind events of the year.

ALSO: Lost Power? What To Do With Refrigerated And Frozen Food

Right now the greatest concern is Tuesday morning in the foothills, sierra, and the north bay mountains, and it’s not just the lines they’re worried about.

While Edwards says the power lines are built to sustain 40-50 mph winds, the trees around them are now always as strong.

Regardless of the power shutoffs, we’re looking at critical fire weather for the fires already burning across the state and could see those explode over the next couple of days due to the gusty winds and plenty of dry brush and trees, fuel for the fires.