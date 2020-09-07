ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

6:21 p.m.

PG&E says it will cut power to approximately 172,000 customers Monday night. A Red Flag Warning is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

In anticipation of the elevated fire danger, PG&E said it will begin shutting off power in some areas at 9 p.m., affecting nearly 104,183 customers.

The affected counties include Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yuba, Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians, Mooretown Rancheria, Greenville Rancheria, and Tuolumne Rancheria.

The second wave of shutoffs will hit around midnight, affecting 68,079 customers in the following counties: Amador, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Hoopa Valley Tribe, Karuk Tribe, and Yurok Tribe.

PG&E expects to restore power to the affected areas by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

You can get more updates and check to see if you will be impacted by the PSPS on PG&E’s website.

1:45 p.m.

PG&E is now warning more customers that it may have to turn off power Monday night as hot and windy weather spikes wildfire danger.

The utility says roughly 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff as winds move in.

As of early Monday afternoon, customers in the following counties are being notified about the possible shutoffs: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

If the shutoffs do in fact happen, they will not only be the first of the wildfire season but also the first during the coronavirus pandemic.

California last saw shutoffs at the end of 2019.

After facing heavy criticism for that first round of shutoffs, PG&E has told regulators that any upcoming outages will go more smoothly.

On top of the potential planned power shutoffs, there’s also the possibility of more rolling blackouts if the state’s power grid becomes overloaded. California’s Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday as the heatwave is expected to strain the state’s power grid.

No blackouts happened Sunday night because Cal ISO says demand never peaked beyond capacity, but the state is keeping a close eye on Monday’s outlook.

Around 3 million people could be affected by the rolling blackouts.