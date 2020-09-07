ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — PG&E is now warning more customers that it may have to turn off power Monday night as hot and windy weather spikes wildfire danger.

The utility says roughly 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff as winds move in.

As of early Monday afternoon, customers in the following counties are being notified about the possible shutoffs: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

If the shutoffs do in fact happen, they will not only be the first of the wildfire season but also the first during the coronavirus pandemic.

California last saw shutoffs at the end of 2019.

After facing heavy criticism for that first round of shutoffs, PG&E has told regulators that any upcoming outages will go more smoothly.

On top of the potential planned power shutoffs, there’s also the possibility of more rolling blackouts if the state’s power grid becomes overloaded. California’s Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday as the heatwave is expected to strain the state’s power grid.

No blackouts happened Sunday night because Cal ISO says demand never peaked beyond capacity, but the state is keeping a close eye on Monday’s outlook.

Around 3 million people could be affected by the rolling blackouts.