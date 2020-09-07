NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A Nevada County grocery store was racing to save its refrigerated products as the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff took effect Monday.

The power company announced Monday night power would be shut down as part of a planned outage during extreme fire danger for two days. Nevada City went dark around 10:12 p.m.

Chris Kyser is the president of Nevada City’s California Organics.

“Here we go again,” Kyser said.

After last year’s PSPS, Kyser bought a backup generator to avoid the crisis again. Only his power switcher still stands in his parking lot uninstalled. Kyser says bureaucratic delays have prevented the generator’s proper permitting.

“I have not felt that there has been a concern in the government coming back to help me get this done,” Kyser said.

Cindy Osborne received the alert her Nevada City home is losing power.

“It really, to be honest with you, sucks,” Osborne said. “I mean it’s so difficult. The kids have already had a hard time.”

Her children go to Nevada Union High School and are currently in virtual learning because of the pandemic.

Osborne will wait to get a final decision on instruction in the morning.

“They sent out an email earlier today stating that we wouldn’t know until around 6 a.m. tomorrow morning whether or not they will be able to have school,” Osborne said.

This Nevada County power shutdown. It’s here again. PG&E’s answer to California’s extreme fire danger — turn the power off.