YUBA CITY (CBS13) — It’s not unusual for teens to spend a little extra time in the restroom, but when a trip to the bathroom turned into a two-hour ordeal for a Yuba City 13-year-old, it was time to call for help.



Climbing out the window was not part of the plan for Kiana Johnson, but it was the only way out when the door got stuck. Even after her mom took the doorknob off, the door would not open.

“Yeah, I was like freaking out. I was trying to think, like, ‘How am I going to get out of the bathroom? Am I going to stay in here? How long am I going to be in here?'” Kiana said.

After two hours, Kiana’s mom did what she had to do.

“I was embarrassed. I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to have to make this call now because I need assistance,” she said.

The assistance came in the form of Officer Matt Lingenfelter, a cinder block and a rubber ball. Balancing on the block and the ball, he pulled Kiana through the bathroom window.

She wasn’t hurt and actually made good use of her time in the bathroom doing homework.