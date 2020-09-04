EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — One place to beat the heat this weekend is back open in El Dorado County. Regal Cinemas has reopened theaters in El Dorado Hills and Placerville for the first time in moths,

El Dorado County is in the state’s red tier, which allows theaters to reopen with limited capacity.

“I think they’ve been doing a good job of implementing their social distancing, making sure everyone wears a mask. When you register you have to reserve your seats in advance, make sure you’re six feet apart,” Alex Witt said.

Guests are required to wear masks at all times while in the auditoriums. They can be removed only while eating and drinking.

You can find showtimes on Regal Cinemas’ website.