OAKDALE (CBS13) — A man was arrested on weapons charges after he reportedly drove an RV recklessly through Oakdale.

Police say they found a 12-year-old child who appeared disoriented near the RV, which was illegally parked at F Street and Yosemite Avenue. At the scene, witnesses reported seeing a man that was carrying a gun and walking away from the vehicle.

Gordon Newnam, 55, was found nearby and was taken into custody.

Officers were then told there may be another armed man in the RV, so they surrounded the RV with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s units before going in and finding it empty. Another firearm was found in the RV, officers said.

Police say the child, who was found to be Newnam’s son, was taken into protective custody. Meanwhile, Newnam was arrested on multiple felony weapons violations.