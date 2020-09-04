MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for a white truck that’s believed to be involved in the theft of two wave runners and a trailer.

The Marysville Police Department said the truck, which had “Just Married” written on the rear window, stole the wave runners and trailer at 4 a.m. Friday. Officers say they then saw a picture of them on Facebook in a post asking if someone knew who they belonged to and were able to track the stolen items to an address in Browns Valley.

Chief Sachs and K9 Officer Culver recovered the stolen items and returned them to their rightful owner in East Marysville.

The police department is now asking the community to look out for the white truck that they believe was involved in the incident. The Chevy truck has Idaho license plates. If you see it, please call local law enforcement.