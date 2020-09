BLUE CANYON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a head-on crash involving a big rig and a sedan in the Sierra early Friday morning.

The crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. along the westbound side of Interstate 80, east of Blue Canyon.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

It’s unclear if there were any significant injuries in the crash.

The crash scene has since been cleared and traffic is moving through the area as normal.