YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say three people and a kitten were able to escape from a house fire west of Davis early Thursday morning.

The West Plainfield Fire Department says firefighters responded to the scene a little after 3 a.m. It appears the fire started on a porch, but by the time firefighters arrived the flames were already the backside of the house was starting to burn.

Flames then got up into the attic and roof of the home before they were reigned in by firefighters.

Three people were inside the home; all got out safely. A kitten was also rescued and suffered some burned whiskers, but is otherwise OK.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.